Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $82,000 in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,293,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,960,000 after acquiring an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 815,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

