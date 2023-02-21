Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $91,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

