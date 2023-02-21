Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $95,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,038,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,888,000 after acquiring an additional 611,456 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,540,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,392,000 after acquiring an additional 592,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

