Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $137,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 215,818 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 238,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 3.4 %

MRO opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

