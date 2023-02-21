Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $92,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after buying an additional 394,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,012,000 after buying an additional 198,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,792,000 after buying an additional 226,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Ameren Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

