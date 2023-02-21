Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 303,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after buying an additional 287,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

