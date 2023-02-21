Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

