Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 1,920 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $333,199,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $72,935,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $66,263,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $52,132,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $51,978,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENOV opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $129.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Enovis

ENOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.