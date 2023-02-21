Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 3,088 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 151,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 87,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNVR. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

