Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 3,221 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after buying an additional 1,207,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 83.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after buying an additional 732,110 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 619,560 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

