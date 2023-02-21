Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 3,557 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $157.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

