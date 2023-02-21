Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $155,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Peaks Capital LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP now owns 18,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $313.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.04. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

