Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $91,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in WEX by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,791. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on WEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.09.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $192.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day moving average is $161.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.