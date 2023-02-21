Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in XPO by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in XPO during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XPO Stock Down 0.7 %
XPO stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
About XPO
XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPO (XPO)
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- Is Does Magna International Earnings Warning Bad for EV Sales?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.