Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in XPO by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in XPO during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

