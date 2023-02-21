IVERIC bio (ISEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40.

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,415. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 15.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

