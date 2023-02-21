IVERIC bio (ISEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.
IVERIC bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40.
Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio
In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,415. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
