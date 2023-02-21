JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Raises Dividend to $1.97 Per Share

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBHGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.97 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from JB Hi-Fi’s previous interim dividend of $1.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.09.

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

