Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 586.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,168.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,128 shares of company stock valued at $66,165,548. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 3.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $189.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $204.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

