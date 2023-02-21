Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 872 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

