Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 106 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Shares of PAYC opened at $303.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

