Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 418,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,142,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,712,000 after buying an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $672,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 42.9% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 81,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

