Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 39,057 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSEC. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

