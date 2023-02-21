Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,792,000 after buying an additional 252,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.05 and a 200 day moving average of $233.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

