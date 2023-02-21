Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,816 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,416 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 66,530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.54. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

