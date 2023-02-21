Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.91.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

