Kronos Bio (KRON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $115.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Insider Activity at Kronos Bio

In related news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $33,769.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after buying an additional 450,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRON. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

