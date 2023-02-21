Kronos Bio (KRON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Kronos Bio Stock Performance
Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $115.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.
Insider Activity at Kronos Bio
In related news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $33,769.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kronos Bio
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on KRON. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
About Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
