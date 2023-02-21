Kura Oncology (KURA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

KURA stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

In other news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 100.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 483,836 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 457,471 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 924,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 364,147 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also

