Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $100.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.