Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $41,358,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 489.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 862,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 715,946 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $21,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

