Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also

