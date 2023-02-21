Liquity USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $229.41 million and $1.76 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 229,241,502 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

