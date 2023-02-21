Littelfuse, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $14.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $269.55 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.