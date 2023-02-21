Marchex (MCHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of MCHX opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marchex Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

