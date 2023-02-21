Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Masco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Masco to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Masco stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. Masco has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 98.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 31.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

