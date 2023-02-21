Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 0.7 %

MTCH stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.