Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Match Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. New Street Research started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

