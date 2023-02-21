MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 353 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Selective Insurance Group worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,465 shares of company stock worth $3,222,793. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Stories

