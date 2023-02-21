MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,609 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American Financial Group by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,270,000 after acquiring an additional 167,239 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

Shares of AFG opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Further Reading

