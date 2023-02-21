MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Five Below worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 51.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Five Below stock opened at $210.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.32. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $212.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

