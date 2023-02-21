MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $467,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $149.06 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.61 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.82.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

