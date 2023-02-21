MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 273.0% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,420 shares of company stock worth $56,744,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of UTHR opened at $255.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

