MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Qualys worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,774. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

