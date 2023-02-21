MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Valley National Bancorp worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 58,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.48.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.