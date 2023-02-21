MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

WSM opened at $130.59 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

