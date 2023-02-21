MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,411,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 14,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 128,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

