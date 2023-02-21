MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $159.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.79. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $164.15.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.