MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Life Storage worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp cut their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Life Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Life Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE LSI opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.