MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,696,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 152,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE WSO opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.21. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $343.85.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.50.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

