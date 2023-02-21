MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,497 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health Profile

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.