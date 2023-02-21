MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $45,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of EIX opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

