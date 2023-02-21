MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 2.3 %

K stock opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,879,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

